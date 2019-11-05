A NEW children’s care home is set to be given the go-ahead by Caerphilly council.

A planning application to convert a house in Ystrad Mynach into a children’s care home will be considered by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee tomorrow.

The application also contains plans to convert a detached garage into a studio flat with parking provision for up to four cars.

The children’s home, if approved, could house up to four children. The house will have a further bedroom for a member of staff.

In addition to the five bedrooms, the proposals includes a lounge, dining room, games room, toilet, office area and three bathrooms.

The garage conversion will include a kitchenette, toilet and a shower.

The children’s home will provide employment for the equivalent of ten full-time jobs.

So far, no letters of objection have been received by neighbouring properties.

The planning application comes weeks after the announcement that Caerphilly council has been awarded £700,000 to buy a third children’s home by the Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund.

Of the two children’s homes currently owned by the council just one is fully operational. It is for the second home that the planning application has been submitted.