MILITARY personnel and veterans will be able to travel for free on Newport Transport’s buses on Sunday.

With a number of events to be held throughout the region marking Remembrance Day, both former and current members of the armed forces will be exempt from paying fares on November 10.

Newport Transport managing director Scott Pearson said: “We are delighted to once again offer free travel to all armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets all day on Remembrance Sunday as a way of thanks for all they have done or currently do for this country.

“The company has a great history enshrined right back to the First World War. Those brave employees are remembered on our plaque of remembrance in our head office reception.”

(The plaque commemorating past employees of Newport Transport who died in the wars.)

Current and former members of the armed forces only need to show their ID badge to be allowed to use the buses for free.