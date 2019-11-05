ORGANISATIONS across South Wales will be going orange for charity on Friday, November 8, writes Emily Withers.

The fundraiser in aid of cancer charity Maggie’s, asks people to wear something orange for the day, and make a small donation to help raise funds.

One of the companies taking part is HSBC, which will invite staff to dress in orange while asking for donations for the charity.

HSBC Caerphilly branch manager Amanda Rees said “I am delighted that our HSBC UK branches in South East Wales will take part in Go Outrageously Orange to raise vital funds for the incredibly important work that Maggie’s Cardiff does supporting people living with cancer locally.

"Go Outrageously Orange is a really simple way that people can show their support and raise money for people with cancer by getting everyone in the office, school or local group to wear orange. Maggie’s expert team have also put some top tips together of ways to stay de-stressed in the fundraising pack so that you can stay calm in the office or at school.”

Maggie’s provides support for people with cancer and their families and relies completely on voluntary donations. The money raised on Friday will help provide specialist advice and support for families across the UK, as well as providing a space for cancer patients to meet with people in similar circumstances. Maggie’s currently has 24 centres, with plans to open more in the near future.

To find out how to take part in Friday’s event, visit www.maggiescentres.org/goorange