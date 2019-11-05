PLANS to build more than 200 homes as part of a major £1 billion development in Newport have been lodged with the council.

St Modwen Homes has lodged a reserved matters planning application for the fifth phase in the regeneration of the former Llanwern steelworks, known as the Glan Llyn development.

Around 4,000 new homes are planned to be built as part of an ‘exemplary new neighbourhood’ on the 600-acre site, with other features including a business park, new schools and three new lakes.

The latest phase proposing 203 homes is for the old ‘heavy end’ of the steelworks.

A mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses are proposed, with the majority – 100 houses – being four-bedroom.

Twenty of the homes would be affordable, making up 10 per cent of the development.

Newport council halved the required amount of affordable housing for the development earlier this year, from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

A council report said the development was ‘unlikely’ to meet a target of bringing 1,337 homes by 2021, with the site said to be ‘unviable’ with a 20 per cent affordable housing provision.

Six small play spaces and one equipped play area are proposed across the site, providing communal facilities for residents and visitors.

Bus stops are also proposed, with routes connecting to the wider site and the city, including to the railway station.

A “high quality” development is promised, providing a “pleasant, interesting and enjoyable place to live.”

Proposed tree planting will also make a “modest but important addition to the overall feel of the area,” according to the application.

More than 600 homes have already been delivered at Glan Llyn, along with 18-acres of open parkland with play areas, lakes and sports pitches.

The new £6 million Glan Llyn primary school also opened in September as part of the development, which was given outline permission in 2010.