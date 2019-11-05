THE family of a deaf shopper unlawfully killed by a learner driver at a Sainsbury’s car park in a road rage attack paid a moving tribute to him.

Christopher Gadd’s relatives thanked the jury for convicting Timothy Higgins of his manslaughter after a trial and “seeing through his web of lies”.

The 48-year-old farm worker died at the hands of the defendant.

The jury accepted prosecutor Owen Williams' case that Higgins deliberately swerved his Land Rover Freelander 4x4 into the victim in front of horrified shoppers.

Mr Gadd, from the Blackwood area, suffered “massive damage to the skull” at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Pontllanfraith on March 4.

Higgins was also convicted of causing his death while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

After the 22-year-old window fitter, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, was found guilty of the three charges at Cardiff Crown Court, his family released a statement outside.

It read: “We would firstly like to thank everyone that has been part of this investigation, to all the witnesses, the staff at Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith and the community who have supported us through this ordeal.

“This has been a long and difficult few months for us as a family and today we have justice for the unlawful killing of our brother Christopher.

“Thank you to the jury who have seen through the web of lies that Timothy Higgins has engaged us in since March.

“We hope now the sentence will reflect the amount of pain and suffering that has been caused.

“Timothy Higgins has shown a complete lack of remorse and respect during this investigation, we will know be able to grieve for our brother.

“Christopher was the best friend and brother we could have asked for and we will continue to miss him every day.”

Higgins was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday.