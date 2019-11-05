A ROAD rage driver who mowed down and killed a shopper after they had rowed in a supermarket car park used his 4x4 “as a weapon”.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Timothy Higgins’ “irresponsible” actions that caused the brutal death of Christopher Gadd "could easily have been avoided”.

The 22-year-old uninsured driver was convicted of manslaughter after he swerved his Land Rover Freelander towards his victim to “put the ***** up him” following an argument outside Sainsbury's in Pontllanfraith.

MORE NEWS:

Christopher Gadd died just a day after his 48th birthday. Picture: Wales News Service

He smashed into the 48-year-old farm worker from Blackwood, knocking him backwards to the ground and causing him “massive skull damage” Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Owen Williams said that despite the best efforts of members of the public, members of staff at the supermarket, police and paramedics to help him, Mr Gadd lost his life.

A jury found young father Higgins guilty of manslaughter after a two-week trial.

The defendant, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, was also convicted of causing death while driving uninsured and causing death while driving otherwise in accordance with licence.

Police arrive at the scene of Mr Gadd's death

Outside the court, Lisa Bennett, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Cymru-Wales, said: “Timothy Higgins used the vehicle as a weapon, deliberately swerving towards another person.

“His irresponsible driving has caused a tragic loss of life which could easily have been avoided.

“This case serves as a reminder to all motorists how even low speed collisions can have devastating consequences.

“We hope that the conviction can bring some comfort to Mr Gadd’s friends and family, who remain in our thoughts.”

READ MORE:

Higgins had denied the charges against him and maintained he had not deliberately swerved into his victim.

He claimed he had been afraid of Mr Gadd after their “altercation” on March 4.

After he was found guilty, the defendant was remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, who adjourned sentence until Friday.

As he was being led to the cells, Higgins turned to family and friends in the public gallery and said: “Can you believe that? It's absolutely disgusting.”