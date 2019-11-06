A “DESPICABLE” three-strike burglar who raided his sister’s home to feed his drug habit was blasted by a judge, who told him he put his addiction before family loyalty.

Habitual criminal Mark Jarvis stole cash from a money box, took a laptop, a PlayStation, computer games and a 48in television after the break-in in Newport.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said the 32-year-old had 44 previous convictions for 127 offences - including a burglary committed against his own mother.

MORE NEWS:

After stealing from his sister, the defendant sold the laptop and PlayStation to a drug dealer in the city, and took the TV to a pawnbroker.

Jarvis, of Herbert Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to burglary, fraud and breaching a restraining order when he committed the offences on Friday, October 11.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that on that day, he went to his mother’s house - which was in breach of a restraining order.

He was prohibited from going there after a court order was imposed following his conviction for the burglary he had committed against her.

While as his mum’s home, Miss Evans said, Jarvis went into her handbag and took a key to his sister’s house.

When his sister was at work, her brother carried out the burglary.

Judge Neil Bidder QC said: “All this happened because this man just didn’t care. He put his drug addiction before any loyalty to the family he had.

“He is a danger to his family.”

Miss Evans said Jarvis' family had spoken of being left "distraught" as the result of his latest offence.

Suzanne Payne, mitigating, said her client made “candid admissions” during his police interview following his arrest.

She told the court: “He is devastated and ashamed about his actions. He has been working with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.”

Judge Bidder told Jarvis: “One cannot imagine a more mean or despicable offence.

“It is the second occasion you have targeted relatives’ homes.

“These offences stem from your addiction to drugs.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and four months and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to go to his mother or sister’s homes.