A CALENDAR of Newport Transporter Bridge pictures will be on sale from Thursday, November 7.

The calendar was created in a joint effort between Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge and Newport City Council.

It showcases past and present pictures of the 113-year-old bridge - one of only eight such bridges still in operation - of which just two are in the UK.

All money raised will go towards the council’s bid for a £10 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, by demonstrating the importance of the landmark to the area.

If successful the money will be used to pay for maintenance and to build a new visitor centre.

Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox said: “The calendar traces the history of our beloved Transporter Bridge through images old and new and is a lovely memento of the bridge and what it means to our city.

“If anyone has relatives who have moved away, it is a nice reminder of home. We hope the calendar is a success as it will also help us prove to the Heritage Lottery Fund that we are serious about promoting this great asset.”

The calendars are available for £5 from the Central Library in John Frost Square. They will also be on sale at events attended by the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge.