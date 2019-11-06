NEW guidance has been launched in an attempt to put an end to bullying in Welsh schools, writes Emily Withers.

This guidance, announced by education secretary Kirsty Williams, has been launched ahead of next week’s anti-bullying week.

The advice is aimed at school governing bodies, local authorities, teachers, parents, carers and young people, and calls on schools to take a proactive approach to prevent bullying.

MORE NEWS:

Schools will also be required to have an anti-bullying policy linking to policies including behaviour and safeguarding, and review policies and strategies, in collaboration with pupils and students, at least every three years.

Schools will also be required to record and monitor all incidents of bullying.

Ms Williams said: “We are committed to ensuring that all our learners feel safe, secure and are properly supported to achieve their full potential.

“We are determined to address bullying holistically and this is achieved by understanding and dealing with the root causes of unacceptable behaviour.

“We want our schools to be inclusive and engaging environments where priority is placed on well-being, so learners feel safe and are ready to learn.

“It is so important that children and young people are taught, both at home and in school, about building and maintaining respectful relationships and this new guidance will help achieve that.”

New online resources and toolkits are now being provided by the Welsh Government for learners and educators, to accompany the new guidance.