HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

JOSEPHINE LORNE JONES, aged 56, of Llanllowell Lane, Llangeview, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted being more than three times the drink-drive limit.

She had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jones was also fined £180 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.

MARK JOHN FLEMING, aged 30, King Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a community order and an alcohol treatment requirement after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Tesco, Abergavenny, and assaulting a police officer.

He was also fined £20 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 53, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to damaging a window belonging to British Telecom in Tredegar on Thursday, October 31.

He will have to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

GLEN BRIDGE, aged 44, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was fined £270 after he admitted assault by beating.

He has to pay compensation of £100 to his victim and prosecution costs of £200 and a £32 surcharge.

LILIAN JANE RICHARDS, aged 21, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly at AB Stores.

She must pay her victim £150 in compensation, prosecution costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

JONATHAN MAYO, aged 37, of Heol Ithon, Caldicot, was fined £320 after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.

DAVID ALLAN JAMES ROSEBURGH, aged 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was fined £288 after he admitted stealing a handbag containing £170 in cash, a mobile phone, driving licence and cigarettes.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £170, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

LEVI ARRON JERMYN, aged 23, of Temple Mill Way, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence.

He must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT CHARLES MCGREGGOR, aged 44, of Bassaleg Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the theft of £51.86 from Morrisons supermarket in Newport.

He has to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

BLAKE JONES, aged 19, of Park Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.