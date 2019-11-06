COUNCIL meetings in Blaenau Gwent could be broadcast online after councillors agreed to bring in the measure.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is the only authority in Gwent not to stream any of its meetings online.

Torfaen and Monmouthshire webcast all their meetings, while Newport webcasts full council and planning meetings. Caerphilly webcasts full council meetings.

Blaenau Gwent previously trialled webcasting meetings, but decided not to continue with it on a permanent basis.

But now the council's democratic services committee has backed bringing back webcasting of scrutiny meetings.

Committee chairman Cllr Malcolm Cross said that the webcasting of meetings would provide the necessary scrutiny and would help councillors learn as well as members of the public.

Cllr John Morgan said: “I would welcome it and it would be good to open meetings up to the general public.”