A CWMBRAN pub has washed away the competition after winning at the Loo of the Year Awards.

The John Fielding on Caradoc Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the country.

The toilets are judged on décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

All the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond - with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The John Fielding is a Wetherspoon pub, and is managed by Carol Cooper.

She said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director Mike Bone said: “The toilets at The John Fielding have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”