WITH Remembrance Day just around the corner, military charity Help for Heroes visited Caerphilly to launch its latest campaign.

The town was chosen as the site of the Welsh launch of the #40ThousandStrong campaign as it is the town in Wales with the closest population to 40,000 - the same number of men and women who have had to leave the armed forces due to illness or injury in the last 20 years.

The community recovery team in Help for Heroes is based in Treforest and support a number of current and former armed forces personnel from the Caerphilly County Borough and other areas, providing holistic support including sport recovery, wellbeing sessions and model-making.

(Some of the thousands of figures to represent the 40,000 who have left the armed forces in the last 20 years due to injury or illness)

On Saturday, November 2, Castle Court Shopping Centre held part of the display of several thousand figures, doing their part for the 40,000 total.

(The display was set up by the Help for Heroes team and those at Castle Court Shopping Centre)

Marika Jones, manager of Castle Court Shopping Centre said: “We were so proud to host the event for the Wales launch and it was great to meet so many of the volunteers for this valuable service.

“Although the total amount of money collected on the day is not yet known, we are confident that the people of Caerphilly will have dug deep into their pockets for this very worthwhile charity.”

As well as the display, Caerphilly Castle was lit up in the colours of the Help for Heroes charity – navy, red and blue.

For more information on the campaign visit helpforheroes.org.uk/40thousandstrong