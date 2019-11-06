Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore:

THIS year The Royal British Legion are asking the entire nation to pause - for people to mute their phone, close their laptop and to switch off the television for just two minutes in order to pay their respects to our armed forces community, past and present.

I would encourage all Argus readers at 11am on November 11 to fall silent to observe the two minute silence.

I recently visited the Ministry of Defence’s Sennybridge Training Area.

MORE NEWS:

This military training area is the third largest military training area in the United Kingdom.

It was invaluable to see the work of the 160th Welsh Brigade up close and in action.

I salute the work that the men and women who are serving in our armed forces do for our country every single day of their lives.

This Remembrance weekend the communities of Islwyn will be in out in attendance in large numbers to pay their respects.

I shall be joining services in Moriah Church in Risca, Pontywuan, Pontllanfraith, the main Remembrance Sunday Service in Risca and in Wyllie.

- The Welsh Labour Government has announced additional funding of £30 million to support the delivery of frontline health and social care services this winter.

The money will help people access care closer to home and enable people to leave hospital when they’re ready, with appropriate ongoing care or support in place.

Of the £30 million, £17 million will be allocated to Regional Partnership Boards to promote integrated, regional planning and £10 million to local health boards to support delivery of urgent and emergency care services in line with the priorities identified for the winter.

The remaining £3 million will be used for nationally targeted actions consistent with the approach taken last winter.

After the success of last year’s pilot schemes, the minister also confirmed the Emergency Department Wellbeing and Home Safe Service, delivered by the British Red Cross, and the Hospital to a Healthier Home Service delivered by Care and Repair Cymru will continue over the winter period.

Under the Welsh Labour Government the National Health Service will never be for sale.

- If any Islwyn constituents wish to get in touch with me they can at: Rhianon Passmore AM, 208 High Street, Blackwood NP12 1AJ, 01495 225162.