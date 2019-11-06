Here's the latest Night Sky column by Argus columnist Jon Powell:

THIS month, a frosty full moon, two planets close together in the evening sky, and some shooting stars - all of which can be seen with the naked eye!

Many of you would have spotted October’s glorious full moon, perhaps better known as Hunter’s Moon.

November’s full moon has a couple of names attributed to it - Beaver’s Moon, and Frost Moon - the latter reflecting the time of year when the first frosts are expected as we head into winter.

Around November 12, watch for the full moon rising, which will make for a great photographic target as it casts its reflected icy light across the land!

The evening sky in the southwest is being dominated by the unmistakeable planet Venus, its thick Venusian clouds and near distance to Earth reflecting a wealth of sunlight straight back towards the Earth.

Around November 24, watch for another ‘point of light’ just above and to the right of Venus, this will be the planet Jupiter.

We also have some shooting stars to enjoy this month courtesy of the Leonids meteor shower.

Around the nights of November 17/18, the Earth passes through debris left in the wake of comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Looking high in the east after midnight in the constellation of Leo the Lion where we should see around 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

Photographs and event information can be sent to at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon phases: First Quarter November 4; Full Moon November 12; Third Quarter November 19; New Moon November 26.

Start of November: Sun rises at 7.05am. Sets at 4.45pm.

End of November: Sun rises at 7.53am. Sets at 4.06pm.

Copies of my book Cosmic Debris and Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds, are available at www.springer.com