NEWPORT brewery Tiny Rebel has been given the go-ahead to expand its site in Rogerstone to accommodate a distribution warehouse.

The planning application for a distribution warehouse, space for 45 cars and a lorry loading area, were approved by Newport City Council’s planning committee today, Wednesday.

One objection was raised by a neighbouring property over the smell of the brewing process and the noise generated from the industrial estate.

The planning report says: “Given the distance between the site and residential properties there would be no noise impact upon these properties.”

In the meeting, Cllr John Guy said the expansion could bring more jobs to the area.

He said: “This company gained national focus in one of the big media papers on how they arrived (and) where they are now, from a small organisation of two or three people to an organisation that employs 200 to 300 people.

“It is going to provide a lot of employment in Newport and it’s bringing first class entrepreneurship skills.”

The Tiny Rebel expansion on Wern Industrial Estate is expected to create 40 new jobs in the short-term.

Tiny Rebel bought the 60,000 sq ft site, which sits opposite its current headquarters in 2017 using £175,000 of funding from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

The movement of operations will allow the firm to expand production at its main brewery, enabling it to increase its capacity by seven times and brew more than 12 million litres of beer annually.