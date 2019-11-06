TWO visiting football fans were arrested and condemned by their club after Newport County’s 2-1 defeat by Salford City at Rodney Parade at the weekend.

A 27-year-old man from Salford was arrested on suspicion of invading the pitch and a 20-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and possession of a Class A and Class B drug on Saturday, November 2.

Both have been charged and will appear in court.

In a statement on Monday, Salford City FC slammed the pair, saying: “Salford City Football Club is disappointed with the behaviour of some individuals in the away section of the ground at Newport County AFC on Saturday.

"Firstly, we would like to apologise to Newport County FC and their stewards, particularly those who may have been harmed and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

"The club are cooperating fully with Newport and the police to bring those responsible to account. We would like to remind all supporters of the Supporter Code of Conduct, and we will make sure that any further breaches will be dealt with accordingly.”

Gwent Police confirmed the two people were arrested after the match.

The match was Newport County’s first league defeat at Rodney Parade in 263 days. A late penalty miss from County’s Tristan Abrahams meant that there would be no equaliser for County and their 16 match unbeaten streak at home was ended.