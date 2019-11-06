A FAMILY were forced to flee their home in Lliswerry after it caught fire on Bonfire Night, in what has been called "a prank gone out of hand".

Neighbours said they believed a lit firework had been thrown at the house in Hillview Crescent at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, and police have said the blaze is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is in progress.

One neighbour said: "We came back at around 9.15pm from a meal, and around 15 minutes later [their] house was ablaze and the fire alarm was ringing.

READ MORE:

"The [people] who live there have been there for over 40 years, and grateful they managed to get out okay, especially as the man who lives in the house is disabled.

"Some people in the area also [allegedly] saw two young boys fleeing down Greenmeadow after it happened".

Ward member on Newport City Council Cllr Allan Morris called the incident "a disgraceful state of affairs" and "a prank gone out of hand".

“These people have caused heartbreak and devastation to the family, and also the structure of the alleyway," he said. "I would like the perpetrators and their parents to come and see the damage this moment of madness caused."

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 10900409969 or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.