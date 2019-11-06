POLICE are renewing their appeal to locate missing 24-year-old Kirsty Barrat and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Ms Barrat, who is from the Bettws area of Newport, was first reported missing on Friday, September 20.

She was last seen on Monday, October 21 but hasn't been seen since and was wearing a black three quarter length coat, dark jeans, white trainers, holding a gold and black handbag.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in in height, slim build, with long blonde hair, though officers believe it could be coloured red.

Police say she has connections to areas around Pill and Newport City Centre.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference: 1900348737. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

