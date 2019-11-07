MORE than than 1,100 fines were handed out in Blaenau Gwent for littering and not picking up dog mess last year.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s activities report for littering and dog control order enforcements for 2018-19 figures show there were 1,111 fixed penalty notices, or FPNs issued last year - up almost 400 on the previous year.

This is part of a steady increase in the number of FPNs - last year there were 1,070, and 726 the year before. Littering complaints also increased by 18 per cent.

There was also a slight increase of 16 per cent in dog control offences from 35 in 2017-18 to 41 in 2018-19.

The payment rate of FPNs decreased last year from 64 per cent to 61 per cent.

The report says the council generated income from fines and court costs awarded, following 349 successful prosecutions last year.

However, this was outweighed by the cost of the service.

The report says: “The service standards of the existing Kingdom contract provides for four full time enforcement officers and administrative support to be provided to the authority.”

The current contract with Kingdom Security Limited means two officers are provided on an hourly rate of £20, where the council retains all income generated from FPN issued by these officers.

Two officers are also provided on the basis that Kingdom receive £50 for every fixed penalty notice these officers issue. The authority claims the rest.

Overall the service cost the council £14,462 last year.