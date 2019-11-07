PLANS to build two new blocks of flats in Pill containing affordable accommodation for older people have been given the go-ahead.

The planning application to demolish a block with 29 bedsits at Tredegar Court and replace it with 47 affordable flats for older people has been approved by Newport City Council’s planning committee.

The application was lodged by Melin Homes in August, and also includes plans for a staff room, a communal lounge, a reception area, and car parking.

In the meeting, councillors voiced their support for the application.

Cllr David Fouweather said that it was a good development for the site.

And Cllr John Guy said: “It’s really good and its going to provide a good standard of accommodation and living for people who really require it.”

The building, which is set to be demolished, is currently vacant as previous tenants have been moved elsewhere to enable the redevelopment work to take place.