TWO violent burglars who attacked a man during a “terrifying” raid on his home have been jailed for a total of nearly 10 years.

Tyler Mulligan and Scott Llewellyn set upon their victim after he woke up while sleeping on the sofa and hit him about the head.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said he fought back and the pair fled, but not before they stole his mobile phone and wallet during the burglary in Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the pair had also tried to “rip the man’s watch off”, breaking it in the process during the early morning break-in on Saturday, June 1.

Mulligan, 24, was convicted of burglary following a trial and Llewellyn, 31, admitted the offence.

Tyler Mulligan

Both defendants are from Albert Street, Newport.

Miss Harris told the court that Mulligan had four previous convictions for four offences, including harassment, a non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods.

Llewellyn had 44 previous convictions for 80 offences, including burglary and possessing an offensive weapon.

Jon Tarrant, representing Mulligan, said: “This is his first time in a custodial environment. He was homeless at the time of the offence and he suffers from anxiety and depression.”

Scott Llewellyn

Suzanne Payne, mitigating for Llewellyn, said: “He bitterly regrets the offence and wishes to tell his victim he is sorry.”

Judge Neil Bidder QC told the pair: “He was asleep on the sofa after drinking heavily that night, but that did not deter you.

“You tried to rip the man’s watch off and broke it in the process.

“He was woken and you both beat him up, hitting him to the head.

“He got to his feet. He is a fit and well-built man and he fought back and you took to your heels.

“This must have been absolutely terrifying for him.

“He said it has now made him feel unsafe in his own home.”

Mulligan was jailed for five years and Llewellyn for four-and-a-half years.

They must also pay a £170 victim surcharge upon their release from prison.