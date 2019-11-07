A HOMELESS shelter could be set up at Monmouth's Old Market Hall.

A planning application has been lodged by the Monmouth Group of Parishes to convert part of the building, home to the Nelson Museum And Local History Centre, into a facility for rough sleepers.

The facility would operate on the ground floor of the building in a space currently used as a gym, and would be run in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council and Gwent Police.

MORE NEWS:

It is expected that the facility will be operational between January and the beginning of March - but it could be extended depending on the need.

Chairwoman of Monmouth Churches Housing Group, which ran a night centre last year, Rev Catherine Haynes, said in the planning application cover letter that local authority members were aware of the plans and had encouraged the application.

She said: “The night shelter has been operational since January this year where it ran for three nights a week over two months, providing accommodation in local church halls.

“Monmouthshire County Council, with whom we have a close working relationship, has given us a great deal of support over the last three to four years.

“We also work closely with Gwent Police and other local agencies who are able to provide practical help for rough sleepers.”

If the plans are approved the shelter would be open seven days a week between 6pm and 9am.

The protocol of the homeless shelter will follow that of other pop-ups run by Monmouth Churches Night Shelter Group. Guests of the shelter are admitted one-by-one and have their bags checked on arrival.

Each guest is given a camp bed, duvet in a duvet cover, as well as a sleeping bag with a lining sheet, sheet and pillow in a pillowcase from a box.

Records of those staying at the shelter must be kept by wardens.