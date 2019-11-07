A NEW monthly flea market has been set up at Chepstow Racecourse.

Antiques, collectables, retro items vintage curios and anything second-hand or interesting is available at the market.

Michaela Millard, who set up the event, said: "We had a really lovely, friendly bunch of traders at the last flea, and some very happy bargain hunters, loading up their cars.

MORE NEWS:

"I am trying to grow this event, so to encourage more people to have a pitch at this outdoor Flea, I am offering half price pitches through out the winter months.

"Cars £10 and Vans £12.50, no need to book you can arrive at 7am Gate 5, and pay on the day."

Visitors can also simply come along on the day to find a bargain.

Admission costs £2 for adults and gates open to the public at 8am before closing at 2pm.