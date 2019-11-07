THREE men have been arrested over allegations that staff at two care homes in Gwent were victims of modern slavery.

Gwent Police and the National Crime Agency carried out warrants at the Danygraig Nursing Home on Newport's Chepstow Road and Ashville Residential Care Home in Brithdir this morning.

Two men, aged 53 and 64 from Newport, and another man, aged 43 from Surrey, are in police custody.

Specialist Gwent Police officers and a Human Trafficking Team have set up a reception centre for potential victims to ensure they are protected and receive appropriate support.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Newport City Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council, along with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Care Inspectorate Wales, are working to ensure that the care provided to residents of these homes is unaffected and these warrants do not have any detrimental effect on the nursing and care provided."

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain said: "Today’s action is part of an investigation into alleged offences against staff working at Danygraig Nursing Home and Ashville Residential Home.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, we are fully aware the warrants that have taken place today may cause concern to residents of these homes and their families.

"We would like to reassure them that this investigation is not as a result of any concerns raised regarding crimes committed against people residing in these homes. I’d like to thank the residents and their families for their continued co-operation and understanding.”

Det Ch Supt Brain added: "The offences that are being investigated are serious and we would urge anyone with any information which could assist the team to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 1900107421.

"Anyone with information can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

“Alternatively if someone has information and would rather not pass this directly to the police, then I would urge them to contact Crimestoppers, which is independent and guarantees complete anonymity, by calling 0800 555 111.”

A spokesperson on behalf of Newport City Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “We are working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Care Inspectorate Wales to ensure a continuation of care at Danygraig Nursing Home and Ashville Residential Care Home.

"We appreciate families may be concerned as a result of today’s events but we would like to reassure them that their loved ones are safe and their well-being is our priority.

“We have been endeavouring to speak to all relatives of residents this morning but we also have dedicated numbers specially set up for them, if they want to contact us.”

For anyone affected by this investigation, there are organisations you can speak to for help and advice:

• Relatives of residents of Danygraig Nursing Home can call – 07790 398488

• Relatives of residents of Ashville Residential Care Homes can call – 01443 864778

• Modern Day Slavery Help line - 08000 121 700

• BAWSO - 01633 213213

• Salvation Army: 24/7 confidential helpline - 0300 303 8151