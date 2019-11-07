PLAID Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have reportedly entered a pact to not stand against each other in up to 70 constituencies in the UK in next month's General Election.

Full details of the agreement are to be announced later this morning, but it is understood to have been reached due to the pro-Remain stance taken by all three parties.

MORE NEWS:

In the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, Plaid and the Greens agreed not to stand to give leader of the Welsh Lib Dems Jane Dodds - who ultimately won the seat - a clear run.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: "We are delighted that an agreement has been reached. This is a significant moment for all people who want to support remain candidates across the country."