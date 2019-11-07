AN urgent search is on for the owner of a dog which was hit by several cars on the A472 at Pontypool yesterday morning.

The RSPCA said it is believed the male chihuahua-cross was hit by a number of vehicles after venturing into the road, and has suffered a bad head injury and likely broken hind legs.

He is undergoing urgent treatment at a veterinary practice.

Although the dog is microchipped, the details are out-of-date, prompting RSPCA Cymru to launch an urgent appeal in the hope of tracing the owner.

Microchip details suggest the dog may be called Chase - but this may be an old name on his microchip which hasn’t been updated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA, Summerhill Vets or Torfaen County Borough Council as soon as possible.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Izzi Higell said: “It was so sad to collect this poor dog – who seems to have been hit by a number of vehicles and ended up underneath a car.

“There was nothing the poor motorists could do and this event has obviously caused a great deal of distress.

“Sadly, the poor chihuahua-cross is badly injured and remains with vets. Microchip details are not up-to-date, so we’re urgently trying to trace an owner.

“We’d urge the owner, or anyone with information, to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018; or contact Summerhill Vets or Torfaen County Borough Council.”