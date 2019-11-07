AGE CONNECTS Torfaen is calling on all the good girls and boys (of all ages) to get into the festive spirit and join the borough's biggest-ever Santa Run.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, takes place on Sunday December 1, and will kick-start the festive season as hundreds of ‘dashers’ get kitted out in their festive gear for a Yuletide run around Pontypool Park.

Registration is now open for the popular fundraising event to support the charity and its work in combatting loneliness and isolation amongst the older people of Torfaen.

READ MORE:

Angela Reed, chief executive at Age Connects Torfaen, is hoping to see lots of Santa Clauses coming to town.

She said: “Last year’s event was a really fun-filled festive day and this year we want it to be bigger, better and even more Christmassy. It’ll be a spectacular sight to see so many people rushing past in their festive gear, so come along; run, jog or stroll and help make this the best year yet.

“We estimate there are over 3,500 lonely older people in Torfaen alone. The fundraising and sponsorship raised from events like the Santa Run are absolutely vital so we can be there for those who really are almost always on their own, so join us and help make this an extra special Christmas for those we care for.”

Participants can take part in a five kilometre Santa Run or there is a two kilometre Santa Stroll for those who want to take things slightly easier.

(The 2018 Torfaen Santa Run. Picture: Age Connects Torfaen.)

All entrants will be given their very own festive medal and goody bag.

All routes are accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs so the whole family can take part.

Entry is £7.50 and children under six go free.

To sign up, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/torfaen-santa-run-2019-tickets-72665007995 call 01495 769264 or email emma.wootten@ageconnectstorfaen.org