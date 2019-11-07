AFTER the community in Chepstow joined together recently to raise money for Chepstow and District Mencap, they will come together again this week for another evening of fundraising.

Chepstow and District Mencap will soon move into its new headquarters at the Old Board School building, with a recent community event held at The Three Tuns pub, in Bridge Street, having raised almost £1,800.

The events are organised by Dr Glyn Jones and Jan Howells-Jones – who are both Chepstow residents – with the next event on Friday, November 8 taking place at the National Diving Activity Centre (NDAC) from 7pm.

Dr Jones said: “We are looking forward to our Brains and Bids evening on Friday, November 8, at 7pm as phase two of our fundraiser.

“There will be more than 20 promises by local businesses being offered for auction after the quiz night, hosted by Nick Ramsay.

“We are grateful to all the local businesses offering promises for auction and especially for the main item – staying at a luxury pod for a weekend with a hot tub overlooking the NDAC complex with a value of £300, offered by Darren Bryce the owner of NDAC.”

The Forest Treblemakers choir led by Ellie O’Reagan will be performing at 8.30pm after the quiz and the auction of some 25 items and promises will begin at 9pm under the direction of auctioneer Dr Glyn Jones.