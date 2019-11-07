MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is looking to speak to members of the Gypsy, Traveller and Showpeople communities, with a view to informing council decisions affecting them.

The council is looking to gain an understanding of the number of pitches and yards available at the moment and find out how many will be required in the future.

Members of these communities are urged to speak to Steve Griffiths, strategy and policy officer at the council, to share their views.

To take part call 01633 644455 or email stephengriffiths@monmouthshire.gov.uk

The council's cabinet member for housing Cllr Bob Greenland said: “The 2014 Housing (Wales) Act 2014 requires local authorities to assess the accommodation needs of the Gypsy, Traveller and Showpeople community and to make adequate provision for sites and yards.

"I hope that many people get in touch with the team to have their voices heard. Creating inclusive and vibrant communities is important now and for our future generations.”