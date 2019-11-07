CHILDREN and staff at nurseries in Caerphilly have pledged their support for a campaign which aims to support armed forces personnel and veterans who have been medically discharged due to illness and injury.

Army veteran Jon Congreve from Gelligaer, along with Help for Heroes' mascot Hero Bear, visited Britannia and Abigail's Day Nurseries to talk about the support he has received since leaving the forces and struggling with arthritis.

His visit was part of the new #40ThousandStrong campaign, named in recognition of the number of men and women who have been medically discharged from the forces over the past 20 years.

READ MORE:

Britannia Day Nursery Manager Cindy Baghurst said: “As a veteran myself, having served with the Women’s Royal Army Corp, I’m proud to support such an important cause."

On Saturday, November 2, Castle Court Shopping Centre held a mini installation of the 40,000 Strong exhibition. The public will be able to support the campaign and receive their own min-figure for a suggested £5 donation.

Shops and businesses in the town have supported the activation by displaying posters about the campaign, donating raffle prizes, raising funds and sharing the #40ThousandStrong message.

For more information about the support on offer, go to https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/how-to-access-our-services/recovery-in-wales/