MORE than 500 children took part in free play activities in Torfaen during half term.

Sessions ran in Blaenavon, Abersychan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool and many areas within Cwmbran, offering children a wide range of activities, including arts and craft, music workshops, sports activities and group games.

More than 70 children who required one-to-one support also took part in the half term activities.

READ MORE:

The play sessions have been run with the help of 80 volunteers who have given up their free time to work alongside paid workers to ensure all children were engaged in a safe and fun environment.

Free healthy snacks were provided on all sites by working in partnership with the Community Councils, Welsh Government, Torfaen Leisure Trust and Co Star.

Torfaen council's executive member for children and young people Cllr Mandy Owen said: “In these times of austerity, it is amazing that we can provide children with much needed play opportunities.”

Torfaen Play Service manager Julian Davenne said: “It has been another successful half term ensuring that every child’s right to play is supported.”