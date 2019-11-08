A FORMER Orb Electrical Steels plant employee says he is “heartbroken” over the planned closure – but he has given the Argus’ campaign his full backing after launching his own petition to save the site a month ago.

Tata Steel announced in September the plant is due to close by the end of the year - with 380 jobs at risk. The Argus believes this is the wrong decision, and we've launched a petition to the UK Government to step in to save the facility.

Paul Edwards, 59, spent 31 years working at the steelworks before retiring in 2004 due to ill health. He said it “has been a huge part of my life”.

“It has given me my house, friends, my life in Newport," he said. “It is part of the history of Newport, it has survived two world wars.

“But what it must be like for those still working there I cannot even imagine, especially with Christmas coming up.

“They must be gutted.”

Mr Edwards, of Queen Street, launched his own petition soon after the closure news broke - which has attracted 778 signatures - and is urging anyone who has signed his petition to also sign the Argus'.

MORE NEWS:

“I thought, let’s see what I can do about it," he said. “We have got 759 signatures so far.

“I cannot do anything more than bring a voice.”

He said he hoped bringing the two campaigns together would give them the boost they need to get the government to take action.

“It’s important to bring these petitions together, rather than it just being separate ones," he said.

“I am just supporting this cause as much as I can to see if there is anything anyone can now do.”

We are urging the people of Newport to sign our petition and help save Orb steel.

We believe that with the right investment Orb can have a bright and prosperous future.

Click here to download our petition: South Wales Argus Orb Petition.pdf

Print it out, sign it, get your friends and family to sign it, and drop it into the Argus office in Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN.