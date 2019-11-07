COMMUNITY groups can apply for money as part of Bron Afon Community Housing’s grant funding programme.

The latest round of funding is called Winter Helping Hands and is funded by the Welsh Procurement Alliance Community Benefit Fund.

Helen Clutterbuck, community involvement officer for Bron Afon, said: “We’ve called this latest round of applications Winter Helping Hands. The idea is to give community groups, schools and community organisations a helping hand to brighten up and make a positive difference in their communities during the darkest and coldest time of year.

“We are open to ideas on any projects that will bring our communities together. It could be something to do with homelessness, or an event to bring people of all ages together like a Christmas party.

“You can apply now and we can’t wait to see the creative idea people have to brighten up this time of year.”

The grants are between £50 up to £1,000 and the project has to take place between December 2019 and March 2020.

Community groups, schools and community organisations can apply before Monday, November 25.

If you have any questions, call 01633 620140 email helen.clutterbuck@bronafon.org.uk