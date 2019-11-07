A FORMER headmaster from Griffithstown celebrated his 100th birthday today.

Thomas Haydn Williams, known as Haydn, marked his centenary at Rowan House Nursing Home in Griffithstown, where he is a resident.

Born on November 7, 1919 in Llandefaelog, Carmarthenshire, Mr Williams attended Kidwelly National School and Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Carmarthen before gaining a place at Swansea University.

He left university with a BA in teaching, but his career was sidetracked by the outbreak of the Second World War.

READ MORE:

Serving with the RAF, his duties took him to far-flung corners of the globe, including South Africa, Egypt, Libya, Sardinia, Gibraltar and Italy.

In 1943 Mr Williams married Marjorie, going on to enjoy more than 70 years as a couple, until Mrs Williams died on January 21, 2013.

Mr Williams' peacetime career saw him travel back and forth across the UK to take up various educational positions.

He began in 1947 as senior English master at Rainham Secondary School in Kent, working at the school until the mid-50s.

From there, he transferred to Llantarnam Secondary School - where he worked for only a short while.

It was back across to the east of England after that as Mr Williams took up the position of headteacher at St Mary Magdalene C of E Secondary School in Richmond-upon-Thames in 1958.

He was there for 11 years until he returned to Wales in 1969 to become the new headteacher at Abersychan Secondary School - a position he held until 1980.

Throughout his life, Mr Williams has also held a number of local titles such as being named the Founder Chairman of Cwmbran Round Table in 1956.

He also held the position of Fellow of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce (RSA) in 1982 and has served as a Freemason for more than 60 years.