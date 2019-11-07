RESIDENTS in a Newport street have become increasingly frustrated about parking issues outside their homes - and say appeals to the council to take action have fallen on deaf ears, writes Emily Withers.

People living in Beaufort Road in St Julians have said the number of cars parked on their street leaves them with nowhere to park - and the road itself barely wide enough for two-way traffic, with vehicles regularly scratched and wing mirrors knocked off.

Problems are worse at school drop-off and pick-up times, they have said, when traffic to and from the nearby primary school sometimes means the road is blocked altogether.

As a result, many residents have said they have been forced to park on a grass verge, which has eroded as a result.

But they say appeals to the council to take action - either by turning the verge into parking or providing a residents' parking scheme - have fallen on deaf ears.

Daniel Jones, who lives on Beaufort Road, said: “We tried speaking to the council but they didn’t help.

"We can’t park outside our houses and the grass verge has become destroyed by cars.

"It is getting worse now into winter.”

And Carly, a neighbour, who didn't want to give her surname, said: “The situation makes it difficult and dangerous for us to get our children in the car.

"We either have to walk through slippery mud, or go onto the main road.

"It would be much easier if there was no grass and instead somewhere for us to park.”

A council spokeswoman said any concerns around parking should be reported to the authority's enforcement team on 01633 656656, while illegal parking - such as vehicles parked on pavements - should be reported to police.

“The main purpose of the highway is for traffic movement and therefore no vehicle has an automatic right to park on a public highway," she said.“Grass verges contribute positively to the look of an area and provide essential surface water drainage which would be lost if they were removed.

“Although providing parking is not a statutory duty of the council, resident parking schemes can be considered in areas where there is pressure on parking for residents. More information and details of how to apply can be found on the council website.”

She added: “The council promotes active travel including walking and cycling for shorter journeys, both to reduce traffic and to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

"Schools also have designated safe routes that parents are encouraged to use, rather than driving.

“We appreciate that issues can arise in the areas around a school, but remind people that they should always park legally and safely."