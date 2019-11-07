A KNIFEMAN who told a paramedic he was trying to kill his girlfriend after he stabbed her and another man is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Colin Chapman, aged 55, of Howe Circle, Newport, admitted carrying out the horrific attack during a “domestic” incident after he had been “drinking and taking pills”.

The defendant pleaded guilty at the city’s crown court on the day of his trial before a jury was sworn in.

He admitted two counts of wounding with intent against the woman and their male friend at a flat in Cardiff on June 27.

Chapman’s sentence was adjourned until later this month so that a pre-sentence report into his “dangerousness” could be prepared by the Probation Service.

Prosecutor John Ryan said: “The defendant disputed it was a wounding. He said he was trying to kill her to a paramedic.

“He spoke of voices and said, in effect, that he was dangerous and that people would take him seriously now.”

The defendant’s partner was stabbed three times with the knife and the friend suffered wounds to his abdomen and eyebrow.

He also pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a television at the flat.

Hilary Roberts, who was representing Chapman, said: “He has written a thoughtful letter expressing his remorse.”

He added: “The defendant had been drinking too much.”

Judge Nicola Jones asked if Chapman had been suffering from any mental health issues.

His barrister answered that his client had struggled with anxiety and depression.

The judge ordered the report to be made which would help determine the length of the prison sentence Chapman will have to serve.

She adjourned sentence to November 29 at Cardiff Crown Court and remanded the defendant in custody until then.