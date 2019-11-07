A POLICE officer was hurt while attempting to stop a car as part of an investigation into drug dealing.

The incident happened while officers from Torfaen were attempting to stop a vehicle on Wednesday, November 6.

When one of the officers got out of his car to speak to the driver and passengers of the car, the driver reversed in an attempt to flee - but crashed into another vehicle.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries, but continued to help his team deal with the incident. As a result, three people were arrested for drug and road traffic offences.

An 18-year-old man from the Pontypool area was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being concerned in the supply of drugs (Class B – Cannabis), as well as driving with no licence and no insurance, and currently remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs (Class B – Cannabis). He has since been released under investigation.

An 15-year-old boy from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Drug. He has since been released under investigation.