FIREWORKS were set off and fired at homeless people living in a tent in a "horrific" attack on Bonfire Night.

Footage circulating social media shows what appears to be young people firing fireworks at a tent outside a building on Crescent Road, Caerphilly.

In the video below, which was filmed by the attackers and uploaded onto Snapchat, they are heard laughing and cheering.

The caption on the video reads: "The **** in the tent was lipping us yesterday so today we shot fireworks at her **** won't lip again."

Officers conducted welfare checks on those believed to be homeless in the Caerphilly area and no injuries have been reported.

Caerphilly Inspector, Gavin Clifton said: “This is reckless behaviour that we will be investigating and it will be dealt with robustly."

"The consequences of this act could have been horrific."

Caerphilly Councillor for the Morgan Jones ward James Pritchard said he was "absolutely appalled" by the "hideous and cruel attack".

"The perpetrators of this crime need to be brought to justice and be made to pay for their actions."

Insp Clifton added: "We believe the incident took place on the evening of Tuesday 5th November and I am appealing for anyone with any information to please get in touch by contacting Gwent Police on 101, alternatively, you can Direct Message us on our Facebook and Twitter page.”