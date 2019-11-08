THE family of a Gwent motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car near Brecon have paid tribute to a "loving, devoted partner and father".

Dan Orlandea, 52, from Caerphilly, died in a collision on the A4215 between Libanus and Defynnog on Sunday, November 3.

In a statement, his family said: "Dan was a caring, loving, devoted partner and father."

They added: "Dan loved being with his family and spending as much time as he could doing sporting activities with his daughter.”

Mr Orlandea worked for South West Ambulance Service as a full-time emergency care assistant and was training to be a paramedic.

He also volunteered as a community first responder and often volunteered for Blood Bikes Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police's Brecon Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.