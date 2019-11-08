HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

MICHAEL GORDON HOLPIN, aged 22, of Park Row, Tredegar, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted assaulting a nurse in Newport on Friday, October 4.

He also pleaded guilty assaulting two police officers on the same day.

Holpin must also pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

JARRYD JAMES, aged 21, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was racially aggravated at the town’s Charcoal Grill takeaway.

He will be subject to a curfew for eight weeks and must pay £180 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

TYRONE JOHN WILLIAM BIRKETT, aged 35, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of FCUK gift sets from B&M in the town.

He also has to pay £60 compensation and £85 costs.

ANDREW JOHN EVANS, aged 35, of Queens Hill, Newport, has to pay £500 compensation after he admitted the criminal damage of sunglasses and a sunglasses stand in the city’s Commercial Street.

He also has to pay costs of £310.

AARON LEE MORGAN, aged 30, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was jailed for four weeks and banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent that was involved in an accident.

He also admitted driving without insurance, criminal damage and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Morgan must also pay surcharge of £122.

ROBERT WILLS, aged 41, of Farmwood close, Newport, was fined £220 after he admitted driving while using a mobile phone.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he must pay £85 costs a £30 surcharge.

LUKE ANTHONY LUCE, aged 30, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

ROBERT OWEN, aged 50, of Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was fined £250 after he pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he must pay £85 costs a £30 surcharge.

JASON CHRISTOPHER SANKEY, aged 58, of Lewis Way, Thornwell, Chepstow, was fined £200 after he admitted driving while using a mobile phone.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he must pay £85 costs a £30 surcharge.

CALLUM GARETH CHILD, aged 20, of Beatty Road, Newport, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone at the M4 tolls on April 13.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he must pay £85 costs a £44 victim surcharge.