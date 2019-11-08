PEOPLE are being asked to dig deep this festive season and donate a gift for Monmouthshire’s Christmas wishes appeal.

Unwrapped presents for children and young people aged up to 25 years old are wanted to help bring Christmas cheer to some of Monmouthshire’s most vulnerable.

The annual appeal organised by the council’s Children’s Services team, hopes to benefit more than 220 vulnerable, looked-after children and care leavers this year.

Gifts of all sizes are welcome, including toiletries and make-up for older children and young people.

Anyone wishing to donate to the appeal is asked to bring unwrapped gifts to one of Monmouthshire’s Community hubs or County Hall in Usk by Friday, November 29.

The presents will then be carefully matched to each child’s individual likes and interests.

Julie Boothroyd, chief officer for social care and health said: “The festive season is a time for giving and sharing kindness and love.

"This is exactly what our Christmas Wishes appeal is about. Over the years we have seen the amazing affect a small gift can have on a child who is looked after or vulnerable.

"These young people haven’t always had the best start to life and we hope we can show them how much they are really cared about by giving them a fantastic Christmas.

"One small gift really can make a huge difference.”