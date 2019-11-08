A DRIVER who was caught speeding at 128mph has been banned from the roads.

Arkadiusz Krystian Makarowski was clocked flying at 58mph over the 70mph speed limit in a Volkswagen Golf on a stretch of the M4 in Newport.

MORE NEWS:

The Polish national admitted the offence, which was committed on September 28.

Newport magistrates banned Makarowski from driving for six months.

The defendant, aged 43, of Church Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, was also fined £175 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.