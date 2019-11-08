A DRIVER who was caught speeding at 128mph has been banned from the roads.
Arkadiusz Krystian Makarowski was clocked flying at 58mph over the 70mph speed limit in a Volkswagen Golf on a stretch of the M4 in Newport.
MORE NEWS:
- Council tax increase of 6.95 per cent on the cards in Caerphilly
- Our petition to save the Orb steelworks is off to a flying start
- Three arrested in modern slavery sting at two care homes
The Polish national admitted the offence, which was committed on September 28.
Newport magistrates banned Makarowski from driving for six months.
The defendant, aged 43, of Church Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, was also fined £175 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment