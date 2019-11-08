A PAIR of dancers from Crosskeys waltzed, tangoed and shimmied their way to a prestigious national award.

Leah-Marie Hill, from Pontywaun, said it was "the highlight" of her and dancing partner Callam Thomson's career.

They were crowned the British Professional Classical Sequence Dance Champions after scoring first in all five dances - the Waltz, Regis Waltz, Britannia Saunter, Tango Magenta and Premier Two-Step.

Ms Hill, 22, a teacher at Coed Eva school, added: "It's an honour and privilege for Callam and I to compete as professionals at this level in what is a prestigious competition.

"We love dancing in the Empress Ballroom to a live orchestra and for us to win is such an achievement."

She has been dancing since the age of four, with Callam - who is 29 - beginning aged 11.

"It's a dream come true," she said.