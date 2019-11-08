THE biggest selling UK boyband of the 21st century are heading to Cardiff.

Irish four-piece Westlife - where were rarely out of the charts between 1998 and 2012 - will be performing at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Tickets went on sale this morning.

The tour, titled Stadiums in the Summer Tour, will be in support of new album Spectrum, released on Friday, November 15.

In a statement the band said: “We’re looking forward to next summer when we’ll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK. The Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see us reach more fans than ever before. The shows will be incredible and will include all of our hits and some surprises. We cannot wait to get back out on the road”,

This will be the band's first outdoor tour in more than eight years and follows the success of this year's Twenty tour, which also included Cardiff.

On the last tour, the quartet performed to more than 600,000 fans across 27 cities in 13 countries.

Spectrum is their first album in nine years and follow’s 2010’s Gravity.

On the tour, you can expect plenty of hits from the band’s 21-year career including Flying Without Wings, Swear It Again, World of our Own, Against All Odds, Fool Again, Uptown Girl and some from their new album Spectrum.

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK charts at number one.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at number one in the UK charts. They have had 14 number one singles, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles having more.