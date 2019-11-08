AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Pontypool has been charged with a string of offences after reportedly causing harm to a police officer.

On Wednesday, November 6, an officer was hurt while attempting to stop a car as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Torfaen.

When the officer got out of his car to speak to the driver and passengers of the car, the driver reversed in an attempt to flee, but crashed into another vehicle.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries, but continued to help his team deal with the incident.

The 18-year-old has now been charged with possession and intent to supply a Class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and actual bodily harm – he will now appear in court.

He has been released under investigation alongside a 15-year-old boy from Cwmbran who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.