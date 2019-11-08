TWO girls were approached and followed by a stranger in a “distressing” incident on Wednesday, November 6.

The unknown man tried to speak to the girls – aged 10 and 16 – in Commercial Street, Ystrad Mynach at about 8.30am. He is then said to have followed them for a short distance.

“While this incident was distressing for the children involved, they were not harmed in any way,” said Sergeant Emma Sowrey, of Gwent Police’s Caerphilly North local neighbourhood policing team.

“If you any information please call 101 quoting reference 1900410294 or you can send a direct message to our Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111."