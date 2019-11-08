A BURGLAR reportedly smashed his way through a shop window and stole a Poppy Appeal charity box.

On Saturday, November 2, the offender smashed the glass window of Kutz and Kurlz Hairdressers on High Street, Abertillery.

The offender then proceeded to steal GHD hairdryers, straighteners and a till containing cash, alongside the charity box.

Officers are appealing for any information and would like to speak to the person show in the image below as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting Log 91 2/11/19.