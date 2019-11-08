THERE'S lots to shout about in Gwent - from fancy toilets to a new Chartist mural.

Here's a look at all the positive stories across Gwent this week:

Elan Davies, seven, is presented with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Pontypool Royal British Legion for his Poppy Appeal collection by Gwent Poppy Appeal Coordinator Mike Jones. Picture: Gwent Poppy Appeal

Oliver Budd, who replicated the mural his father designed, poses in front of one of the boards

Glenn Gameson-Burrows from Cefn Fforest, with his book Rotten Apples Comedy Club, written following a mental breakdown

The polluted beach scene has been titled 'Seas the Day Cove'.