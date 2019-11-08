THERE'S lots to shout about in Gwent - from fancy toilets to a new Chartist mural.
Here's a look at all the positive stories across Gwent this week:
- Elan Davies, a seven-year-old fundraiser from Talywain has been using his collection box given to him by his Grandad to put any loose change in for the Poppy Appeal and was applauded b the charity.
Elan Davies, seven, is presented with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Pontypool Royal British Legion for his Poppy Appeal collection by Gwent Poppy Appeal Coordinator Mike Jones. Picture: Gwent Poppy Appeal
- A Wetherspoon pub in Cwmbran won Loo of the Year .
- A former headteacher from Griffithstown celebrated his 100th birthday .
- Welsh beaches were named the cleanest in Europe .
- A smart team of pupils from Magor took home first place at the annual Primary School Maths Challenge held in Chepstow - beating a Bristol school.
- A Newport teen achieved the highest mark in the world in a Geography exam .
- A brand new Chartist mural commemorating 180 years since the protesters descended on Newport is unveiled in Rogerstone - six years after the previous one was destroyed.
Oliver Budd, who replicated the mural his father designed, poses in front of one of the boards
- Newbridge-based technology specialist Axiom Manufacturing Services donated more than £5,000 of technology kits to primary schools in South Wales.
- Four Coleg Gwent students are set for a national competition.
- With Remembrance Day around the corner, a Garden of Remembrance has opened in Newport behind the Cenotaph in Clarence Place.
- A Pontypool teenager with a passion for recycling opened a Re-Use shop .
- Monday was Bonfire Night, and we featured some stunning photos of the festivities from our Camera Club Members.
- A Blackwood man spoke about his new comedic book he wrote to help tackle mental health issues .
Glenn Gameson-Burrows from Cefn Fforest, with his book Rotten Apples Comedy Club, written following a mental breakdown
- Newport County AFC announced the club's former boss, Justin Edinburgh, who died in June, is to be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame .
- Two new businesses were launched in Torfaen after help from the Communities for Work Plus programme and the local Job Centre Plus.
- It's been an amazing year for one Newport woman, who has won a national care award and an MBE in the same year.
- Torfaen's annual celebration of women in business was hailed a success - with more than 85 women from across south east Wales attending.
- An a ward-winning beautician set up new busines s to help train others who want to benefit from her experience.
- The Welsh National Opera announced Yvette Vaughan Jones as the first female chair of the board of directors.
- A group of 20 cake makers from Blaenau Gwent were the real star bakers, winning silver at the Cake International Sugarcraft Show.
The polluted beach scene has been titled 'Seas the Day Cove'.