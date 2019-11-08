GREEN waste collections in Torfaen will end for the year later this month.

The county borough council has released its amended schedule, showing, for those on collection calendars A and B, the final green bin collection of the year will be on the week beginning Monday, November 18.

For those on collection calendars C and D, the last collection will be week commencing Monday, November 25.

Green waste collections will resume at the end of March 2020.

For more information about refuse and recycling collections, visit torfaen.gov.uk/waste